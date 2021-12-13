RECAP: Race Industry Week, Day 1

After five days, 55 hours of live webinars and more than 150 guest speakers from across the motorsport industry, the 2021 edition of EPARTRADE’s Online Race Industry Week is a wrap. But if you weren’t able to tune in live, you can watch any of the webinars on demand right here on RACER.com.

Today, we revisit the webinars from the opening day on Monday, November 29, including Michael Andretti, IMSA’s John Doonan and FIA WEC CEO Frederic Lequien. Keep checking back all the way through this week to hear from the biggest names in the industry in Online Race Industry Week, sponsored by ETS Racing Fuels and Penske Racing Shocks, and presented by AEM Performance Electronics, ARP Inc, and Motul.

DAY 1 VIDEOS

Michael Andretti





Frederic Leqien, FIA WEC

John Doonan, IMSA

Up shifting by EMCO Gears





Innovations in electronic steering wheels with Aviorace

Major advances in Schuberth motorsport helmets and RaceCom Electronics by HMS

ECU and VCU technology to empower high horsepower applications by Fueltech

Special Panel: Short track racing by Speed Sport

SCORE International

Utah Salt Flats Racing Association

The 4130 tube market, the NASCAR Next Gen program, and solving supply chain issues by SRI





Proven performance for design by Diamond Pistons

Racecar simulation – Engineering for performance and driveability by ChassisSim Technologies





Global Time Attack

Gridlife