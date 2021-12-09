OPTIMA Batteries joins Trans Am and SVRA as Official Battery

OPTIMA Batteries has been announced as the newest partner to join the SpeedTour family. The agreement not only establishes OPTIMA Batteries as the “Official Battery of Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA)” and the “Official Battery of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli,” but will also involve OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car national points championship series in select SpeedTour events throughout 2022.

The incorporation of OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car into select SpeedTour events will be the most visible representation of the partnership. Formed as a safe, fun and high-profile national championship event for street legal performance vehicles, OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car incorporates five key components—autocross, speed/stop challenge, design and engineering, a road rally and a road course time attack. OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car will join six SpeedTour events in 2022, including Charlotte Motor Speedway (March 17-20), Sonoma Raceway (April 28-May 1), Road America (May 19-22), Portland International Raceway (July 14-17), Virginia International Raceway (October 6-9) and Utah Motorsports Campus (October 14-16).

“When you think of the ultimate quality and innovation in the battery market, no company sticks out more than OPTIMA Batteries,” said Tony Parella, owner of Trans Am and SVRA. “I’m thrilled to have them as a partner, and even more excited to have them be part of our SpeedTour events. Our team has spent the last several years developing the infrastructure for our motorsports festivals, and OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car will be the perfect complement to that. It will be a thrilling experience for both our fans and drivers.”

The SpeedTour provides partners with value through a unique B2B ecosystem, located in a paddock filled with business owners and corporate executives. With highly-visible branding opportunities available during SpeedTour event weekends, in SpeedTour Quarterly Magazine and on the various SpeedTour websites and social media platforms. The list of partners from top brands and companies involved with the SpeedTour continues to grow.

“We are thrilled to become a part of the Trans Am and SVRA families,” said Cam Douglass, director of marketing at OPTIMA Batteries. “This partnership provides us with the perfect opportunity to connect on a B2B and B2C level, both with competitors so they can experience OPTIMA and with SpeedTour fans through Search for the Ultimate Street Car events. One of OPTIMA’s core values is innovation, so it’s exciting to become a part of the SpeedTour as it revolutionizes the modern-day motorsports event with its festivals.”