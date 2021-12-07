Petty GMS Motorsports fielding two full-time entries for 2022

After purchasing a majority stake in Richard Petty’s organization, Maury Gallagher will field two NASCAR Cup Series cars under a rebranded Petty GMS Motorsports team.

The team will operate out of the GMS Racing shop in Statesville, North Carolina, and have two charters. Ty Dillon and Erik Jones will pilot the two entries.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Richard Petty has been named the Chairman of the organization and will be the face of the team at the racetrack. Mike Beam, president of GMS Racing, will serve in the same role overseeing day-to-day operations for Petty GMS Motorsports. Brian Moffitt (of what had been Richard Petty Motorsports) assumes the role of executive vice president of sales.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to work with Richard (Petty), arguably the greatest driver in NASCAR history, and form Petty GMS Motorsports,” Gallagher said. “Petty GMS will have a sole focus of winning. Both teams have a track record of winning, and we have a strong desire to continue this legacy in a new chapter. Ty (Dillon) and Erik (Jones) have proven themselves through the years, and we are looking forward to the success they will have as teammates.”

After being announced as driving for GMS Racing in the No. 94 Chevrolet, Dillon will instead drive the No. 42 Chevrolet beginning next season. Lee Petty drove the No. 42 from 1949-1961, and Kyle Petty used the number from 1979-1982 and 1989-1996. During the later years, Beam was Kyle Petty’s crew chief.

“As for the car number for the second car, I don’t know that I can express how special it is to me personally to have the No. 42 number racing alongside the No. 43 again,” Petty continued. “I grew up watching my dad race that car. I worked on cars with that number way before I started racing. Dad had a lot of success winning races and championships with that number. Kyle drove cars and won races with the No. 42 as well. It’s really special to me that Petty GMS will be racing that car number.”

Erik Jones remains in the No. 43 Chevrolet. He was hired by Petty going into the 2021 season.

Each team’s previously announced partnerships and crew chief pairings will remain in place.

“Maury (Gallagher) and Mike (Beam) have built a really solid organization at GMS,” said Petty. “They’ve won a lot of races and a couple of championships in the Truck Series, and I really look forward to doing the same in the Cup Series. Maury’s commitment to competing and winning is obvious in everything he does, that’s something we really needed. The opportunity to combine our two organizations on the Cup front makes a lot of sense for all of us for a number of reasons, one of which is the talent we have between the two organizations; this will make us a lot stronger together.”

GMS Racing will continue to compete in the Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series.

“The legacy of GMS Racing has been focused on winning and achieving high success, no matter the series,” added Beam. “Our 25-acre, three-building complex in Statesville has roughly 150,000 square feet and is equal to many current Cup shops in size and sophistication. We are ahead of most of the new Cup entrants this year because of our infrastructure. This highly functioning race shop will allow us to hit the ground running. This facility combined with our race-winning personnel gives me confidence that we can make an impact as soon as this season. I have competed in the Cup Series before and understand how things should work.”