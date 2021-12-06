de Vries sets pace in test debut with MSR at Sebring

Meyer Shank Racing and reigning Formula E champion Nyck de Vries had a successful debut test on Monday at Sebring International Raceway. Driving the No. 60 MSR Honda, de Vries posted a best lap that was comfortably faster than the other three drivers in attendance with a 52.5526s tour of the short course.

“Nyck delivered exactly what I would expect from a guy with his background,” Shank told RACER. “Impressive. He did very well today.”

He was followed by Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Callum Ilott in the No. 77 Chevy (52.8604), Stoffel Vandoorne in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevy (53.1952s), and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Jack Aitken in the No. 20 Chevy (53.4361s). All times are unofficial, and do not account for the possible use of push-to-pass.

MSR kept de Vries on a short leash in terms of laps as his 62 trips around Sebring were far fewer than Ilott (109), Vandoorne (134), and Aitken (104). No significant dramas were reported throughout the day.