Lemons of Love Kicks off Mazda MX-5 Cup car giveaway for 2022

For the sixth year, Lemons of Love, is teaming up with the official builder of the Mazda MX-5 Cup Car, Flis Performance, to offer you the chance to win a fully prepped race car for the cost of a $125 entry ticket.

Every ticket purchased supports Lemons of Love’s mission of sharing love with those impacted by cancer through personalized care packages, free programs, and ongoing support. The Mazda MX-5 Cup Car Giveaway enables Lemons of Love to share more than 4,000 care packages and offer more than 120 in-person and virtual support programs for cancer patients every year.

The Mazda MX-5 Cup car begins as a 2022 fourth-generation Club MX-5. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, Flis Performance then preps the car to full race trim that includes more than 250 race-specific parts, including the signature yellow Lemons of Love roll cage. Component sealing and authentication tracking ensure that the car is eligible for numerous series across the globe.

“I support the Lemons of Love MX5 Cup giveaway because I want to help support those fighting cancer, and going through tough times,” said Randy Pobst, race car driver and journalist. “And what better way than the fun of dreaming of a fantastic new Mazda race car!”

The giveaway takes place in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, home to Road America, the National Park of Speed, on August 5, 2022, but you don’t have to wait until then to reap the rewards! Ticket purchasers will also be eligible for mini-giveaways from several racing entities each month leading up to the drawing. In December, our mini-giveaway will be a Battery Tender 12V Battery Charger. All ticket purchasers through December, 22, 2022 will be entered to win. To purchase your tickets today click here.