This week’s episode of the Inside the SCCA podcast has Brian Bielanski talking with Stephanie Funk, who races a Honda CRX in SCCA’s H Production class. She’s also a motorcycle racer and an author. She’s a two-time SCCA Northeast Majors champion, a North Atlantic Road Racing Championship winner, a NEDiv champion and she finished 10th and 12th in two Runoffs appearances.

