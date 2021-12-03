Honda and Hyundai TCR cars joining iRacing

Honda and Hyundai have become the latest manufactures to partner with iRacing and bring their cars to the virtual world of sim racing. A pair of TCRs, the Honda Civic Type R and the Hyundai Elantra CN7, will join the platform early next week.

This is the first expansion of iRacing’s TCR offerings since the Audi RS3 LMS became the first TCR car in the simulator in September of 2019. Steve Myers, iRacing’s executive vice president, credited Bryan Herta Autosport and LA Honda World for their help in getting the cars into the simulator.

Large updates to iRacing such as new cars or tracks are done four times a year. The next update, slated for Tuesday, is also expected to bring the Mercedes-AMG W12, Mercedes’ current Formula 1 car.

The Hyundai Elantra CN7 made its debut earlier this year with Bryan Herta Autosport who has been a key member in the expansion of Hyundai’s racing program. Getting the Hyundai Elantra into the virtual world is part of a trend of newer cars being implemented into various sim racing platforms. Manufacturers, once hesitant to provide the data for their latest cars, have jumped at the marketing opportunity provided by sim racing.

Corvette’s C8.R, BMW’s M4 GT3, Hyundai’s Elantra CN7, and NASCAR’s Next-Gen cars all made their debut in simulators while the car was still in its infancy.

The Honda and Hyundai will bolster iRacing’s Michelin Pilot Challenge series that mimics the real-world, IMSA MPC series.