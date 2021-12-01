SCCA reveals Time Trials National Tour 2022 schedule

The 2022 season is going to be an exciting one for Time Trials fans as the Tire Rack Time Trials National Tour Powered by Hagerty returns with eight weekends on the schedule, plus the annual Tire Rack Time Trials Nationals Powered by Hagerty at NCM Motorsports Park. The fun begins in March and rolls right through to early November.

As always, the calendar is subject to change, but dates for the 2022 Time Trials National Tour program currently are as follows:

– March 26-27: Carolina Motorsports Park; Kershaw, SC

– April 23-24: Eagles Canyon Raceway; Decatur, TX

– May 12-15: Time Trials Nationals @ NCM Motorsports Park; Bowling Green, KY

– July 1-2: Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park; Thompson, CT

– July 16-17: GingerMan Raceway; South Haven, MI

– August 6-7: New Jersey Motorsports Park; Millville, NJ

– August 27-28: Pittsburgh International Race Complex; Wampum, PA

– October 29-30: Buttonwillow Raceway Park; Buttonwillow, CA

– November 5-6: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta; Braselton, GA

What’s Different for 2022?

New for 2022 is where the season begins, which will be Carolina Motorsports Park. Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park then makes its return to the schedule with a date in early July that coincides with a long Independence Day weekend. And New Jersey Motorsports Park is back on the schedule with a stop slated for early August.

The other change of note concerns the West Coast visit to Buttonwillow Raceway Park. Time Trials National Tour activities have been moved to late October for that venue, which should give California’s Central Valley some time to cool down before Time Trials drivers heat up the track. Things could get a little spooky, too, as the new date falls right before Halloween.

Sharing the Experience

Did you know most SCCA Time Trials National Tour events are open to spectators? In many cases spectator entry is free of charge, making Time Trials National Tour weekends a great way to share the SCCA experience with friends, neighbors, co-workers and family members.

Speaking of sharing, our friends at Global Time Attack will be sharing a weekend on track with Time Trials National Tour in August at New Jersey Motorsports Park, creating a terrific opportunity to scope really neat and quick machinery on course.

A shared experience will also take place during “mashup” weekends at Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and Buttonwillow Raceway Park. It is at these events where the Time Trials National Tour shares the circuit with Summit Racing Equipment SCCA Road Racing action. These events often also include either track day lapping sessions, a RoadRally, an autocross or sometimes a combination of the three — making for a showcase for several Sports Car Club of America pursuits.