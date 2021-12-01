Kellett returning with Foyt

Dalton Kellett will remain with A.J. Foyt Racing. The 28-year-old Canadian returns to the No. 4 Chevy and welcomes 2021 Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood to the team in the sister No. 14 Chevy.

“I’m very excited to be back with AJ Foyt Racing for the 2022 season,” Kellett said. “We are looking forward to the year and continuing to build on the momentum from 2021. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be back in the number 4 Chevrolet. A.J., Larry, our team partners, and K-Line have made this a possibility, so I am very thankful for them.

“Looking back at 2021, we had moments of promise and some encouraging results, we need to enter the 2022 season on that trajectory. The schedule looks very exciting this year, some familiar tracks returning and I can’t wait to be racing in front of the hometown crowd in Toronto.”

With the recent roster changes, Kellett becomes Foyt’s most tenured driver after joining the four-time Indy 500 winner’s outfit in 2020.

“It’s great to have Dalton continuing with the team in 2022,” said team president Larry Foyt. “He made some solid progress in his first full season in the NTT IndyCar Series, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish next season. He is a true team player and a great ambassador for AJ Foyt Racing.”

In 24 IndyCar starts, the Road To Indy veteran’s best finish came in August at World Wide Technologies Raceway where he placed 12th on the 1.25-mile oval.