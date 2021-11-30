Andretti Autosport reveals LMP3 lineup for 2022 IMSA campaign

Jarett Andretti and Josh Burdon will share Andretti Autosport’s 2022 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship LMP3 entry, the team announced on Tuesday.

Piloting the No. 36 Ligier JS P 320, Andretti and Burdon will be joined for the Rolex 24 at Daytona by Rasmus Lindh, who moves from Performance Tech to Andretti Autosport, and Gabby Chaves. Burdon, a 29-year-old Australian, has spent the past few seasons with KCMG and recently raced with Andretti Autosport at Petit Le Mans.

“I am excited to continue racing with Andretti Autosport alongside Jarett for the 2022 IMSA season,” Burdon said. “I am motivated by the strength of our program and our sole focus is to fight for the championship win.”

After competing against Andretti Autosport for much of this year, Lindh was eager to take the opportunity to race with them when it arose.

“I have been following their LMP3 progress in IMSA closely this year and truly believe they have what it takes to win at Daytona,” Lindh said. “When I began speaking with Jarett and the team, I immediately jumped at the opportunity to be part of it. They have put together an amazing driver, engineering, and mechanic lineup to come out swinging in 2022.”

Jarett Andretti is hoping to use this IMSA LMP3 program as a stepping stone to Europe, he explained to RACER earlier this month.

“I’ve always wanted to get into the prototype arena,” he said, “and LMP3 makes a lot of sense for a number of reasons.”