Ticktum joins NIO Formula E team

British racer Dan Ticktum will race for NIO 333 for the forthcoming ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season alongside longstanding NIO driver Oliver Turvey.

Ticktum joins NIO 333 following two seasons in FIA Formula 2. He won his home event at Silverstone in his rookie season, securing three further podiums, and added two race wins to his tally in the 2021 campaign so far, where he sits fourth in the standings.

“I am very happy to be racing with the NIO 333 Formula E team,” said the 22-year-old. “It’s going to be quite a big challenge as I have not had long to prepare for the test next week, and Formula E is complicated, but it’ll be very exciting.

“There are quite a few different tools you can use as a driver but it’s a totally different experience to Formula 2, so I’m really looking forward to it, both mentally and physically. I’ve had a great few days with the team at Silverstone this week and hopefully we can try to make some progress next season and get further up the grid.”

“The results that impress me the most are Daniel’s two victories in the Macau Grand Prix, one of the most famous races in the world,” adds the team’s CEO Vincent Wang. “Though he has shouldered some difficulties during his career, I believe that his experience will pave the way to success. He is a young, bright new star who will shine in Formula E.”

Other recent additions to the Formula E field include America’s Oliver Askew with the Avalanche Andretti team and Italy’s Antonio Giovinazzi, who is moving from the Alfa Romeo F1 team to drive for Dragon Penske Autosport.