SAFEisFAST: Get a Grip: How to drive at the limit

It’s a race engineer’s worst nightmare, the driver comes into the pits and says, “No grip.”

In the latest video from SAFEisFAST.com, the online resource for young racers, five top drivers explain grip, why you lose it — and how you get it back.

Along the way they also cover aero grip vs. mechanical grip, adjustments you can make to the car to get more grip — as well as adjustments you can make to your driving that can also gain grip.

A race car is only held to the track by four very small tire contact patches.

The more you maximize them, the faster you’ll go.