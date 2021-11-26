Barcelona to host Spanish GP until 2026

The Spanish Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until 2026, with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya having signed a contract renewal.

Barcelona had signed short-term deals keeping it on the schedule in recent seasons, but has now agreed a renewal that runs through to 2026. At the same time, the circuit has extended its MotoGP deal for the same duration, allowing it to start work on facilities upgrades that will be completed ahead of the 2022 edition of the Spanish Grand Prix next May.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says it’s encouraging to see the ongoing interest in hosting a race in Spain, in a year when Carlos Sainz joined Ferrari and Fernando Alonso returned to F1 with Alpine.

“We are delighted to announce this deal with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya,” Domenicali said. “I want to thank the promoter and the authorities for their enthusiasm and commitment to keeping Formula 1 in Barcelona, with improvements that will be made to the track and facilities, and continuing our long history together.

“The teams and drivers always look forward to racing at the circuit and visiting Barcelona, and the Spanish fans will continue to see their national heroes, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, up close.”

As well as the paddock renovations and extension of the run-off at Turn 4, the circuit has ambitious sustainability plans that it says it will push ahead with in partnership with F1.

“We welcome the renewal of this contract, which includes a mutual commitment clause to help us turn Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya into a model and world benchmark of sustainability applied to this type of facilities,” circuit president Roger Torrent said. “We want the circuit to become an exponent of the green transformation and the adaptation of infrastructures to the demands of the climate emergency.”