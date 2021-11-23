F1's Brawn joins featured speakers at Online Race Industry Week

Ross Brawn has joined the list of featured webinar speakers for EPARTRADE’s 2nd Annual Online RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 29 – Dec 3, 2021.

Brawn was named Managing Director of the Formula 1 Motorsports division in January 2017. His 40 years of experience in motor racing span over engineering and management, with an unparalleled technical knowledge of the industry and is responsible for supporting the evolution of Formula 1.

He is also regarded as one of the most successful and innovative technical directors in Formula 1 history, with 22 FIA World Championships and a victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

He captured 11 Formula 1 titles with Ferrari, seven with Williams and Benetton and both of the 2009 FIA Formula One World Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships with his own Brawn GP team.

He sold the Brawn GP team to Mercedes in 2010 and, over the following three years, continued as Team Principal to lay the foundations that enabled the team to go on and win every F1 title from 2014 to the current racing season.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register. There is no charge to attend.

For more information, click here.