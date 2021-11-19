Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Paretta Autosport joins featured speakers at Online Race Industry Week

Motorsport Images

November 19, 2021

Paretta Autosport made history this year in becoming the first-ever women-led racing team competing in the Indy 500.

Beth Paretta and her team are joining the impressive list of featured webinar speakers for EPARTRADE’s 2nd Annual Online RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 29 – Dec 3, 2021. Paretta, Lauren Sullivan, Mallorie Muller, Madison Conrad, Linda Rosenberg, and Ayla Agren will be featured together in a very special panel.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars. Click here to register. There is no charge to attend.

For more information, click here.

