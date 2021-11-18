Frost moves to HMD for Indy Lights

Danial Frost’s Road to Indy education will continue at a new home as the Singaporean driver has moved from Andretti Autosport’s Indy Lights program to rival HMD Motorsports for 2022.

“The HMD Motorsports crew welcomed me with open arms, and it has been a pleasure to work with their entire team during testing,” Frost said. “My engineer Mike Reggio and I seem to be a perfect mix as his knowledge and skill set are exactly what I need to advance my career. The car is a little different than what I have been used to in the past, but I am coming to grips with it and had a great test at Barber Motorsports Park earlier this week.”

Frost placed fifth in the 2021 Indy Lights standings, earning three poles and four podiums as a rookie.

“Danial is a talented driver and will be a threat in 2022,” added HMD general manager Mike Maurini. “He is the first driver that we are able to confirm for next season and with his plans set, he can focus on getting every tenth of a second out of the car and himself. We look forward to working with Danial as we head into a new season of racing.”