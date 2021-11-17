Davis Yagel named VP of Event Operations for Parella Motorsports

Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH) named Sydney Davis Yagel as Vice President of Event Operations, overseeing SpeedTour events and other select programs within the portfolio.

After announcing the PMH and SCCA Pro Racing partnership expansion last week, the hiring move ensures that these events and series will continue to operate at the highest levels, meeting and exceeding appropriate sporting standards and will have an immediate and positive impact for all stakeholders, partners, staff, contractors, and fans.

“I am very excited to have Sydney join our team,” said Tony Parella, CEO of PMH. “She brings a wealth of industry experience and a tremendous work ethic to PMH. She will be a welcomed addition to our company.”

Yagel is moving on from three years as the General Manager at SCCA Pro Racing, where she was the youngest and first female to serve in that role.

“I have been extremely lucky to work for some amazing organizations throughout my 14-year career in motorsports,” Yagel said. “While it was difficult to leave my role at SCCA Pro Racing, I am very much looking forward to growing and expanding the SpeedTour brand and PMH in the professional arena.”

In 2021, she was featured in an FIA Women in Motorsports booklet highlighting her work with the F4 U.S. & FR Americas Championships as well as marshal coordination for FIA World Championship events held in the United States.

As a 29-year member of the Sports Car Club of America, Yagel has grown up at race tracks volunteering in roles that led to being awarded the 2014 Race Administration Worker of the Year and 2016 SCCA Member of Excellence.

“As a lifelong SCCA Member, Sydney has done many amazing things with the SCCA, including her recent leadership and service as General Manager with SCCA Pro Racing,” said Michael Cobb, President and CEO of SCCA, Inc. “And while we will miss her in our day-to-day operations, she will continue to be an incredibly valuable contributor to and member of the SCCA family. We wish her only the best for much continued success!”

Yagel will make her transition to PMH at the end of 2021.