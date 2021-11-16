Antron Brown joins list of speakers for Online Race Industry Week

Antron Brown has joined the list of featured webinar speakers for EPARTRADE’s 2nd Annual Online Race Industry Week, Nov 29-Dec 3, 2021.

The 45-year-old is launching his own race team, AB Motorsports, for 2022 following several seasons with Don Schumacher Racing, where he captured three NHRA Top Fuel Dragster championship (2012, ’15,’ 16)

Other recent additions to the list of speakers include Frederic Lequien, CEO of the FIA World Endurance Championship, Stephan Papadakis of Papadakis Racing, SPEED SPORT owner and president Ralph Shaheen, and Chili Bown founder Emmett Hahn, among others.

One Zoom link provides access to the entire week of webinars.

