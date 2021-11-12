Trans Am racing becomes more accessible with Parapower project

Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli partner EMCO Gears has joined forces with TA2 championship powerhouse Stevens Miller Racing and MegaLine Racing Electronic, with a goal to provide a platform for paraplegics around the world to put them in the driver’s seat for either a track day driving experience or an opportunity to compete as a pro in the Trans Am TA2 class.

After consultation with TA2 technical director Ricky Brooks, a driver using this technology must strictly adhere to the TA2 rulebook, with no performance advantages whatsoever. Therefore, while the controls will be customized to each driver’s preferences, everything else will come down to driver confidence, mental strength and ability with the aim of making it a level playing field for everyone.

This is a unique challenge for each of the project partners. EMCO Gears has provided the transmission, along with a tunnel mounted electronic shifter. Joe Stevens and his crew at SMR have worked to prepare a current TA2 spec Dodge Challenger, including a complete rewiring around the dash, to connect the engine to the gearbox electronically. This will power the necessary hardware for the customized driver controls on the steering wheel. Sam Chaysavang at AEM Performance Electronics also came in for special thanks to for his knowledge and support. Ben Roos and his team at MegaLine Racing Electronic supported the project with their E-Shift gearbox control systems. B

The project car appeared at Trans Am’s finale at Circuit of The Americas earlier this month, where the partners were delighted with the support shown for their project in its early stages of development.

“We look forward to providing Trans Am racing opportunities for the paraplegic community in our part of the motorsports world, and are thrilled with the progress so far. It’s been an incredible collaboration,” said EMCO Gears’ Mick Austin.