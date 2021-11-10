Brown talks up McLaren's LMDh ambitions

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown visits with RACER and dives into the company’s interest in joining the growing LMDh prototype manufacturer ranks in the future as the top-tier hybrid prototypes coming from Audi, Acura, BMW, Cadillac, and Porsche race in IMSA, in the FIA WEC, at the 12 Hours of Sebring, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and other marquee events.

“Look at all the manufacturers that have come in,” Brown says. “I think sportscar racing is going to be unlike I think I’ve ever seen before, even when I go back to the heydays of Group C and IMSA. So it’s a great place for our brand, we know we can feel the pull of the fans and our partners and everyone wants to be there. And everyone at McLaren Racing wants to be there.

“So what I’m working on is a business plan to make sure it makes sense; that [LMDh] doesn’t distract our Formula 1 team or our IndyCar team; that fiscally, it adds up. It’s a bit of a different business model. And so I’m resisting my own temptation, which is, ‘Screw it, let’s just go.’ Because I could do that. But I’m trying to blend a little bit a little, ‘Hold on, let’s just make sure we get this right.’ So I feel pretty positive about it. You know, if the answer was no, we would have made that decision by now. So I think the reason it’s dragging a little bit is just making sure everything else is in place.”

Catch the rest of the interview with Brown here or below: