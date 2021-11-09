Kirkwood set to join Foyt for 2022

Reigning Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood will become the next driver of A.J. Foyt Racing’s No. 14 Chevrolet.

RACER understands the native of Jupiter, Florida, is due to be confirmed this week as the full-time replacement for Sebastien Bourdais, who piloted the No. 14 to 16th in the NTT IndyCar Series championship with two top fives and four top 10s.

Kirkwood comes to a rebuilding Foyt program after completing a dominant run through the Road To Indy and other junior open-wheel championships, winning five consecutive titles starting with US Formula 4 in 2017, USF2000 and F3 Americas in 2018, Indy Pro 2000 in 2019, and Indy Lights with Andretti Autosport in 2021.

The 23-year-old phenom is set to partner with young Foyt veteran Dalton Kellett, who joined the team in 2020 with the No. 4 Chevy, and will be tasked with continuing the years-long turnaround process. Along with Bourdais’ departure, Justin Taylor, the No. 14’s talented race engineer, left the program after the season finale to accept a new factory sports car post in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

In October, Bourdais was announced as a new full-time driver for Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The Frenchman will be part of CCGR’s two-car Cadillac DPi-V.R program and help lead the team and brand into the new-for-2023 hybrid LMDh era. The four-time Champ Car champion also hopes to maintain his presence in IndyCar with a part-time role at an undisclosed team.

Reached by RACER, a team representative declined to comment on or confirm Kirkwood’s hiring.