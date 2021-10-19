CCGR adds Bamber, Bourdais, Lynn to expanded 2022 DPi program

The Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing team has confirmed its plans to add a second DPi-V.R to its stable and a trio of new drivers in Sebastien Bourdais, Alex Lynn, and Earl Bamber. As RACER reported in July, the Ganassi team was set for an expansion to a second DPi entry as a preparatory endeavor in 2022 to ready itself for 2023 when it will run a Cadillac LMDh effort in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

For Renger van der Zande, the primary driver holdover from the CCGR program, the new driver roster is a formidable one with three teammates who’ve achieved big results at the world’s most important endurance races.

“It is great news to have Sebastien, Alex, and Earl as new teammates,” van der Zande said. “They are all high-class, proven race car drivers. I think they will be a good fit with the team. Sebastien has done everything in the world, he has a lot of raw speed. I know Earl very well from our junior series and he’s an LMP1 overall winner. Alex comes to us from Formula E and has a lot of sports car experience.

“I feel great about coming back with the Chip Ganassi Racing team. I feel more at home than ever with them. They put a lot of responsibility on everyone. Chip and Mike Hull run a great operation, that is why they have been successful. Although I can’t wait until next year, we still have Petit Le Mans coming up, so we need to finish 2021 strong.”

The Dutchman will finish the season with Peugeot-bound Kevin Magnussen next month at Petit Le Mans, and afterwards, CCGR will determine the driver pairings for 2022.

“I don’t know who my direct teammate will be, but the lineup that the team has put together is awesome and world class,” Bamber said. “Renger is a Daytona and championship winner already. Sebastien is someone I’ve looked up to as a kid when he was in Champ Car and IndyCar. Alex with his Formula E and sports car experience is fast as well. We have a nice mix of talent from different racing series.”