Alfredo not returning to Front Row Motorsports next season

While confirming they will remain a two-car operation in the NASCAR Cup Series next season, Front Row Motorsports revealed Anthony Alfredo would not return.

Alfredo competed for rookie of the year honors this past season in the No. 38 Ford Mustang. He finished 30th in the final championship standings with one top-10 finish from the second Talladega Superspeedway race.

“We would like to thank Anthony for being an outstanding ambassador of our team as well as for our No. 38 partners,” said Front Row Motorsports general manager Jerry Freeze. “He showed a lot of speed in what was very difficult circumstances. He is a true professional, and we wish him nothing but success in his future racing endeavors.”

A driver for the car will be announced when finalized.

Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell will return to the No. 34 Ford Mustang for his fifth season with the team. McDowell finished the year with a career-high five top-10 finishes and, by qualifying for the playoffs, finished a career-best 16th in the standings.

“We will have a very busy three months as we build for 2022,” said Freeze. “Our men and women are working hard as we usher in the next generation of NASCAR. It’s an exciting time, and we are embracing the challenge and excitement.”

Front Row will “continue to analyze” its Camping World Truck Series program for 2022. Todd Gilliland has driven the truck for two seasons and earned the team its first win at Circuit of the Americas in May.

“We are very pleased with the progress that both our programs made on the track this season,” said Freeze. “We feel our organization took another step in being more competitive and giving more value to our partners. We still need more consistency, but we can’t take anything away from the success and hard work from the organization this year. We’re very proud of that effort.”