Stroll, Tsunoda to start Mexico City GP from back after PU penalties

Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda will start the Mexico City Grand Prix from the back of the grid as a result of power unit penalties.

A number of drivers have taken grid penalties in recent races as teams struggle to get to the end of the 22-race season on just three full power units. The majority of the Mercedes-powered cars have taken grid penalties and Stroll becomes the latest to do so, with his fourth power unit dropping him to the back of the grid.

There’s also a grid drop for a Honda-powered driver in Tsunoda, with the same penalty for the AlphaTauri driver, meaning whoever qualifies higher out of the two will start in 19th. Honda-powered teams have traditionally gone well in Mexico City, so Tsunoda will be eyeing a recovery drive on Sunday.

The new power units have been taken at a circuit that is particularly challenging for engines due to the altitude at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, while gearbox issues hit both Daniel Ricciardo and George Russell in FP2 and limited their running.

