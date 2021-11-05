Hamilton and Raikkonen reprimanded for Turn 1 incidents

Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen both received reprimanded for failing to follow the race director’s instructions during FP1 at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Turn 1-2-3 complex has seen sausage curbs removed by the FIA, partly in response to the incident in the W Series race in Austin that left Abbie Eaton with a compression fracture of her T4 vertebrae after being launched airborne.

As a result, track limit infringements are being policed by the race director’s notes in Mexico, where it states that if a driver leaves the track at Turn 1, they must rejoin by going around a bollard at Turn 3.

Hamilton failed to do so after running wide at Turn 1, cutting across the grass and rejoining after Turn 2, while Raikkonen only went slightly wide at Turn 1 and instantly returned to the track, but both failed to adhere to the notes. After an investigation by the stewards, they were each handed their first driving reprimand of the season. Three reprimands would result in a grid penalty.

Presented by