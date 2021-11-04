Skip Barber Racing School appoints Dan Davis as Chief Strategy Officer

Skip Barber Racing School, an industry leader in fully integrated racing and driving schools, today announced the addition of Dan Davis as Chief Strategy Officer.

Davis will focus on Skip Barber’s growth strategies as it expands its national footprint in driver education and motorsports entertainment. Davis’ legendary technical, process, and business experience will provide strategic leadership as Skip Barber’s business units expand to include its nationwide go-karting facilities, an expanded race team program, and teen driver education offering.

Davis’s storied career in the automotive sector includes a 32-year stint at Ford, including serving as the Director of Ford Racing Technology, where he was responsible for all North American Racing operations and performance parts businesses, including guiding Ford’s Formula 1 Championship with Benetton and Michael Schumacher as well as success in NASCAR Cup, Grand National and Truck series, NHRA Funny Car, CART/Champ Car, USAC among others. Most notable were NASCAR Cup Series titles in 1999, back-to-back titles in 2003-2004, and eight consecutive titles in NHRA Funny Car class. His numerous industry achievements include a stint as President and CEO at Miller Motorsports Park and most recently as Chief Steward for the IndyCar Series for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

“Dan’s proven leadership and depth of experience will provide Skip Barber with a wealth of knowledge and strategic leadership as we move into the next phase of Skip Barber’s growth,” said Chief Marketing Officer Dan DeMonte. “His racing and consumer-facing industry experience will be an invaluable asset to the team, and we look forward to working with him to accelerate the firm’s expansion and offerings.”