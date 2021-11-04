Alex Brundle signs on for another two years with Inter Europol WEC LMP2 team

The Inter Europol Competition team has signed Alex Brundle to a two-year deal, securing his talents for the team’s FIA World Endurance Championship program in 2022-23.

“I am delighted to be retained on a multi-year contract, with Inter Europol Competition, to apply my best efforts to the team’s WEC program ongoing,” said Brundle. “The team has demonstrated incredible progress in their performance and I’m excited to help them continue their upward trajectory towards their ambitious goals into the future.”

Brundle, who has been competing with the Polish outfit this year in the FIA WEC, will share its No. 34 ORECA LMP2 with longstanding Inter Europol driver Kuba Smiechowski in the globe-trotting championship. It’s news that has Smiechowski excited for next season. “I have learned so much from Alex this past year,” he said.

Team boss Sascha Fassbender is also buoyed by Alex’s decision to sign with the team.

“I am very pleased that we could sign a contract with Alex for the next two years and intensify our working together,” he added. “He is a strong driver who has proven his performance in every race and, we are happy to be able to start the next two years in the WEC with Alex and Kuba.”

Inter Europol’s third driver for its WEC campaign in 2022 will be announced shortly. Currently, Renger van der Zande is part of the team’s WEC roster, but there is no confirmation yet on whether or not he will return to the team next season.

In what has been an up and down maiden WEC campaign for the ELMS LMP3 stalwart, Inter Europol has shown strong form in this season’s WEC with a much bolstered engineering team in the background helping the drivers fight in the top half of the hotly contested WEC LMP2 pack during races.