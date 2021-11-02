Red Bull must ignore form book and attack - Horner

Christian Horner believes Red Bull needs to keep the pressure on by attacking the rest of the season, and disregard what the form book says about previous years heading into the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen’s win in Austin came at a venue where Mercedes was expected to be particularly competitive, especially after such a strong showing for the defending champions in Turkey. However, with Red Bull winning at what has traditionally been a Mercedes venue, Horner says it shows his team can’t expect to retain the sort of advantage it has previously had at altitude in Mexico and Brazil.

“You’ve got to attack,” Horner said. “Twelve points is nothing and it can disappear very quickly as we have seen previously. So we have to keep attacking the race weekends as we have been and get the most out of it we can. With five to go, the pressure only gets bigger.

“You’ve got to chuck the form book away. It’s very tight between the two teams and I hope that Mexico has been a good track for us, but it has been a good track for them as well on occasion, so we don’t underestimate that.”

And even if Red Bull does have the upper hand at upcoming tracks, Horner believes Mercedes will remain in striking distance based on the rest of this season.

“Hopefully we will be strong there,” Horner said. “Mexico has been a good track and Brazil in the past but this year is so close between the two teams. There’s no reason to think… there’s been a tenth or two at most between at every race so I don’t see why it will be any different in Mexico.

“This year has been so tight between the two teams and there’s no reason to think it won’t be tight again at the next couple of races. We’ve just got to keep focusing on each session, one session at a time, one race at a time.

“Five races to go, there are still 130 points available in the drivers’ championship, obviously there’s more in the constructors’. We’ve reduced Mercedes’ lead in the constructors’ to 23, Max is up to a 12-point lead in the drivers’ Both are way too close to call and there’s a lot of racing still to do.”