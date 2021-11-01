First-time and repeat class winners headline HSR Classic Daytona 24

Under clear and sunny skies, with mild 60-degree temperatures, a diverse mix of first-time and repeat winners wrapped up the seventh annual Historic Sportscar Racing Classic Daytona presented by IMSA at Daytona International Speedway.

The overall Run Group winners included a pair of always-quick Chevron sports racers, two mighty prototypes from the LMP1 and GTP eras, a pioneer Corvette Daytona Prototype, a fast Oldsmobile Aurora GTS (pulling off another upset!) and a Porsche Cayman from a team that truly has perfected its HSR Classics race strategy.

The GMT Racing No. 8 Chevron B21 of John Delane was the first winner crowned Sunday morning after a strong, race-long Group A battle with the Heritage Motorsports 1969 No. 27 Lola T70 of Damon DeSantis and David Hinton. The victory was the second-straight for Delane in HSR Classics competition, the bright red open-top Chevron the victor in last December’s Classic Sebring 12 Hour.

Josh Boller continued the run of Chevron victories in Group B with a perfectly driven solo run to the overall win in his 1976 No. 119 Chevron B36. Boller’s victory ended a streak of three straight HSR Classics wins by the second-place 1974 No. 26 Chevron B26 of Gray Gregory, Randy Buck and Ethan Shippert.

Group C marked the return of a mighty Jaguar GTP to Daytona victory lane after a pair of overall Rolex 24 victories in the 1980s and early 1990s. The victory was secured in the HSR Classic 24 debut of the ex-Tom Walkinshaw Racing (TWR) 1991 No. 3 Jaguar XJR-16 co-driven by car owner Malcolm Ross and his teammate Corey Fergus.

