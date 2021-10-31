Run Group battles rage Saturday at HSR Classic Daytona 24

Contenders and challengers in the HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA powered strongly through the midnight hour Saturday and on to the halfway point of the Classic 24-hour race being run for the seventh time this weekend at Daytona International Speedway).

Strong protagonists have emerged in all the Run Groups, though more than one top competitor was sidelined or knocked well down the order with problems in the grueling endurance event’s first half.

The HSR Classic Daytona began at 1:00 p.m. ET Saturday with the oldest cars in the race – Run Group A – having the honor of kicking off this year’s edition of the twice-around-the-clock historic and vintage race.

The Group A leader at the halfway point was John Delane in the GMT Racing 1972 No. 8 Chevron B21. Delane won the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour last December in the same machine and is looking for his second “HSR Classics” win in a row Sunday at Daytona.

The last time Alain Ruede raced in this event back in 2019, he stepped up to take the overall Group B victory in his 1982 No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro GTO car. This year, he is halfway home to a repeat Group B win in the Camaro, leading the second-place 1976 No. 119 Chevron B36 of Josh Boller by just over 17 seconds.

See the full rundown from the Classic 24 at VintageMotorsport.com.