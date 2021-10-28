Preview: VARA’s Big Bore Bash

Formula Ford’s 50th Anniversary season and Kim Madrid’s new Southern California-based Formula Ford Drivers Club compelled me to show up at the Vintage Auto Racing Association’s “Big Bore Bash” at Willow Springs International Raceway back in 2018, and the Friday freeway traffic battle and motel scramble was worth every precious minute invested. I’ve been a regular ever since.

Does VARA save its best for last? Hard to say, because spring and summer events at Buttonwillow and Spring Mountain are fun, too. But the Bash is low key and a lot of fun. Maybe because it’s the end of the season and, with Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays fast-approaching, there’s a special buzz at the Willow Springs VARA finale, set this year for the November 6-7 weekend.

It likely will be cold; dress accordingly. But there’ll be a lot to enjoy, starting with the venerable Big Bore Pursuit Challenge and, this year, a round of the GASS Racing Series along with all the regular VARA Run Groups.

