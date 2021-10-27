Lundqvist lands Andretti IndyCar test

Linus Lundqvist will receive his reward for placing third in the Indy Lights championship when he straps into the No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda on Friday during the annual Chris Griffis Memorial test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The promising Swede had a strong start and finish to his rookie Indy Lights season with the HMD/GRG outfit, winning the first and last races of the year along with Round 1 on the IMS road course where he’ll sample the No. 26 Honda that Colton Herta drove to numerous NTT IndyCar Series victories in 2021.

“It feels great to get this opportunity from IndyCar and Andretti Autosport,” Lundqvist said. “I’ve spent some time with the team recently and it’s already been very interesting. It’s immensely exciting to think that I will be driving an actual IndyCar for the first time only a few days from now. Hopefully I can explore the car for as many laps as possible and look back at a day of great fun and much learning.”

The Chris Griffis Road To Indy test will also feature Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood receiving another run with his Andretti team as he and Lundqvist split Friday in the No. 26 car. With two days of testing already completed in the 750hp machine, Kirkwood will watch as Lundqvist runs from 9am-12pm, then take over from 2-5pm.

Indy Lights runner-up David Malukas will spend the day running with Team Penske in the No. 3 Chevy from 1-4pm, which comes on the heels of his IndyCar test debut on Monday at Barber Motorsports Park with the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda he’s expected to pilot next year.