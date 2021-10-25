VIDEO: Hulkenberg's first IndyCar test with Arrow McLaren SP

Take a quick look inside Nico Hulkenberg’s first NTT IndyCar Series test with Arrow McLaren SP at Barber Motorsports Park, as captured by RACER’s Chris Medland.
