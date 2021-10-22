Sargeant setting IndyCar aside to chase F1 dream with Williams

Logan Sargeant says he is switching his focus back to a future in Formula 1 after being offered a role with the Williams Driver Academy, having been close to an IndyCar seat for 2022.

The American had been set to test for AJ Foyt Racing at Barber Motorsports Park on Monday after seeing few opportunities in Formula 2, but over the past week talks became serious with Williams that has seen him join the team’s academy. With Sargeant now set to step up to F2 alongside the role, his Foyt test has been canceled and he says he needs to put his full focus into trying to reach F1.

“This was all very, very recent,” Sargeant told RACER. “So it’s still very fresh. My manager called me and I wasn’t sure if he was winding me up or not! It’s an amazing opportunity — I’m super-excited for what’s to come, and I’m ready.

“Yup, (the Foyt test is off); priority has shifted. Get started here and try to get involved as soon as possible. I think I’ll be needed at the factory so I don’t think (IndyCar) is on the table. I know what I’m doing next year, but I can’t say anything as of now.

“With what’s going on here it’s back to solely focusing on F1. I’m just going to have quite narrow focus on that, I’m going to grab this opportunity with both hands and I’m going to do everything I can to get there, because that’s what I’ve been aiming for since I was a little kid.”

Sargeant says the Williams opportunity is one that rekindles his hopes of reaching F1, which had been looking less likely since he was unable to step up the ladder in Europe after finishing third in the 2020 FIA F3 championship.

“Absolutely. We’ve been considering all options really for the whole year and this one’s obviously the best — an opportunity you can’t turn down. Not to mention they’re (Williams) going through a really good transformation at the moment on and off the track with Dorilton owning them. So I think there are really exciting times for the future and I’m happy to be a part of it.

“I just want to do whatever I can to help them in whatever way they need me. At the same time I want to learn as much as I can, use their assets — training, simulator, all that — to make myself better as well. So I think we can both help each other keep going forward.”

With F1 teams needing to use rookies in two FP1 sessions next season, Sargeant adds the details of any track time with Williams have yet to be outlined.

“I don’t know, that’s up to them at the end of the day,” he said. “I’d love to do them but that’s for them to decide.”

