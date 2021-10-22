America’s Sargeant joins Williams Racing Driver Academy

Williams Racing announced Friday that American Logan Sargeant has joined its Driver Academy.

The 20-year-old recently competed in his third year of the FIA Formula 3 Championship, placing seventh in the drivers’ standings with four podiums, including a victory at Russia’s Sochi Autodrom. He also won at Spa last year while narrowly missing out on the series crown.

As an Academy driver, Sargeant will conduct simulator work and help with car development as part of a long-term agreement, becoming fully immersed into the team both trackside and at the factory in Grove, UK. Sargeant’s plans for the 2022 season will be announced “in due course,” according to the team.

“I am delighted to be joining the Williams Racing Driver Academy. It’s a team with not only a fantastic history, but a great track record of bringing young talent into Formula 1,” said Sargeant. “I am really excited to begin working with the team and can’t wait to hit the ground running.”

Williams CEO Jost Capito said, “I am incredibly pleased to welcome Logan to the Williams Racing Driver Academy. He’s demonstrated his talent in FIA Formula 3, consistently delivering strong results in an extremely competitive field. I’m proud that Williams will play a part in supporting the progression and growth of another talented young driver.”

Presented by