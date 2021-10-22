Rare Ferrari 250 GTO at Thunderhill a Velocity Invitational preview

First, this 19-minute Hoonigan AutoFocus YouTube video features Larry Chen’s brilliant still photography.

Second, it stars Tom Price’s 1962 Ferrari GTO, one of just 36 made.

Third … beware: Watching this will force you to scrap your weekend football and BBQ’ing plans in favor of making the trek to the Nov. 11-14 Velocity Invitational at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Chen got a last-minute invitation to photograph — and enjoy several laps in! — Price’s spectacular ’62 GTO at Thunderhill Raceway, a priceless machine left in the skillful hands of Velocity founder Jeff O’Neill who serves as narrator. With more than 300 races in Europe and North America in Price’s hands under its perfectly-sculpted belt, the Ferrari looks and sounds brand-new.

See more at VintageMotorsport.com.