NASCAR driver Carson Ware suspended indefinitely

Xfinity Series driver Carson Ware has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR after being arrested Wednesday morning on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female, simple assault, and injury to personal property. He was given a $1,000 bond, and a court date was set for Nov. 19.

A press release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says Ware, 21, “became violent” when told by Kenneth Evans and wife Melissa Katsamperis, with whom he was staying, to go to bed because he was “very intoxicated and belligerent” upon returning to the residence the previous evening. Katsamperis alleged that Ware pushed and slapped her in the face, and Evans came to her defense.

The two locked themselves in their bedroom and called 911. When Ware stepped outside, his face was bloodied, and he had a swollen lip.

Officers observed broken glass and clothes scattered across the floor as well as broken paintings, a shattered bedroom door, a busted door frame, and two flat-screen TVs that were broken with shattered screens.

Evans works for Rick Ware Racing. Ware is the son of team owner Rick Ware.

SS Green Light Racing also suspended Ware from racing for them, as he was entered in Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway. Garrett Smithley will take over the car.

Rick Ware issued the following statement through social media:

“While I am frustrated by the actions of Carson, I am even more disappointed for Bobby Dotter and his entire team. Bobby has been a great ally through the years, and I hate to see SS Green Light Racing under scrutiny due to actions that do not reflect the reputation and image that Bobby has worked hard to uphold over the years. My hope is that Carson will get the help that he needs during this difficult time.”