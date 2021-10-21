Cal Wells: Excellence was expected, Episode 4

While the off-road world has forged the reputation of many top names within the greater ranks of motorsports, perhaps none looms larger than the incredible history of Cal Wells III. In preparation for his upcoming induction into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame (ORMHOF), a new video series entitled “Cal Wells: Excellence Was Expected” is being released over the course of the coming six weeks.

Honoring a combined class of 2020 and 2021, Wells, along with 10 other inductees, will be added to the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame in a special ceremony scheduled for Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The most prolific team owner in the sport, Wells and his Precision Preparation Inc factory Toyota effort earned a record-shattering 11 total off-road Driver’s Championships, 14 total off-road Manufacturer’s Championships and 88 total major off-road race victories. Cal’s influence on racing carried over to both open-wheel and stock car competition as well.

Episode four, titled ‘Electric razors’, features longtime PPI crew chief Tommy Morris, who recalls the dedication that was a cornerstone to the team’s success.