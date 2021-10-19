Barber test could offer hints about 2022 IndyCar field

A private test on Monday at Barber Motorsports Park could offer a look into next year’s NTT IndyCar Series grid.

Andretti Autosport is expected to conduct its second test in consecutive weeks for Kyle Kirkwood and Devlin DeFrancesco in the Nos. 26 and 29 Hondas. Kirkwood, the reigning Indy Lights champion, is in the frame for something IndyCar related with Andretti next year, and DeFrancesco is expected to drive the No. 29 in a multi-year deal with the team.

Arrow McLaren SP is slated to run Formula 1 veteran Nico Hulkenberg in one of its Chevy-powered entries. Although rumors have been making the rounds regarding the German joining AMSP for a 2022 road and street course program in the team’s third car, the test is a one-off event to give Hulkenberg a chance to see if he’s fond of the car and style of driving it requires as way to determine if he’d like to shift to IndyCar.

Dale Coyne Racing is also known to be taking part in Monday’s test where Indy Lights runner-up David Malukas is tipped to make his IndyCar debut with the team. Ed Carpenter Racing is also said to be preparing for Ryan Hunter-Reay’s return to the cockpit of its No. 20 ECR Chevy for the first time since he tested it in 2013 at Sonoma Raceway. Hunter-Reay has been mentioned as a possibility for ECR if it does not continue with Conor Daly.

And A.J. Foyt Racing will complete the team testing roster with Florida’s Logan Sargeant, whose young open-wheel career has been focused on the European ladder. Sargeant’s spent the last three years in the FIA Formula 3 championship, where the 20-year-old has earned three wins and a best of third in the 2020 standings. Sergeant is known to be on the team’s radar for the No. 14 Chevy driven last season by Sebastien Bourdais.