Ruud, Boehm, Williams win season finale at IMS

The season finale of TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing Schools was one to remember as champions were named in both the TC and TCA classes. Jacob Ruud, who won for the tenth time in the TCX division on Saturday, claimed the class title during the previous round at Sebring International Raceway.

“It just feels fantastic. The season we have had is amazing, but unexpected,” said Ruud, “The team has given me an incredible car this year, all season long.”

As the field completed a hectic first lap, Friday’s TC winner and Race 2 pole-sitter Mike LaMarra went wide at Turn 6, giving the class lead to Kevin Boehm and the No. 9 Honda, who needed to win to stay in contention for the Driver’s championship.

Seven minutes into the race, Taylor Hagler and the new Hyundai Elantra TCA machine collided with the No. 2 Honda of Colin Harrison at Turn 1, bringing out the first safety car of the day and seeing both cars retire. The race went back to green flag running with 27 minutes left on the clock with Jacob Ruud and the No. 81 BMW leading in TCX, Boehm out front in TC, and Caleb Bacon in the No. 18 Hyundai on top of TCA.

A second safety car would be called with 23 minutes on the clock after PJ Groenke and the No. 25 Toyota spun at Turn 11 and could not continue. The 40 minute contest would restart with 16 minutes remaining with the top 3 in TCA – Bacon, Luke Rumberg, and Race 1 winner Clay Williams, running nose to tail for the remainder of the event.

With 5 minutes left, the Williams-driven Mini would slip past Rumberg for second position in TCA, then chase down Bacon for the class lead. The Mini would take the top position two laps later and cruise to the No. 62’s second win of the weekend.

“I’ll never forget this win,” said Williams, “I really had to fight back. I fell back a little at the start, but was able to save my tires and get both Hyundais at the end!”

Second place would be enough for Bacon to provisionally claim the TCA Driver’s championship. Forbush Performance are the Team’s champions with Hyundai claiming the top spot in the Manufacturer’s title fight.

“I didn’t care about winning the race today so I didn’t fight the Mini too hard, I just wanted to get the championship,” said Bacon, “I don’t even know what to do right now!”

Boehm went on to win the TC class, but came up just short in the championship standings to Eric Powell and the No. 92 Skip Barber Racing School Honda. Skip Barber provisionally claim the Team’s championship with Honda provisional title holders in the Manufacturer’s championship.

“It’s really the team work we’ve had here. The crew is volunteering their time, so this season has been really memorable. This has been an incredible season,” said Boehm.

Classic BMW provisionally win the TCX Team’s title and BMW the Manufacturer’s.

