TV ratings: Charlotte, Istanbul, Talladega, VIR

After being delayed to Monday and being pushed back to cable by weather at Talladega, NASCAR’s Roval weekend ran as scheduled at Charlotte with two races on NBC.

Per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com, Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round from Charlotte averaged a 1.63 Nielsen rating and 2.548 million viewers. That’s down slightly from 2021’s 1.68/2.778m, which also aired on NBC.

The previous week’s Monday Talladega Cup race on NBCSN averaged a 0.77/1.159m viewers.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Roval race was also on NBC Saturday, and averaged 0.74/1.163m viewers, up from a 0.68/1.107m last year, also on the broadcast network. The previous Saturday’s Talladega Xfinity race, meanwhile, averaged 0.63/983,000 on NBCSN, while the Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega averaged 0.36/569K on FS1.

Formula 1‘s Turkish Grand Prix Sunday on ESPN2 averaged a 0.43 rating and 716,000 viewers. While down slightly from the previous F1 race and well off the season average to date of 916K viewers, it’s still a sizable increase from the audience for the Eifel GP that ran on this weekend last year (0.30/490K, also on ESPN2).

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship action returned to NBC Saturday, with the GT-only race averaging a 0.34/472,000 viewers. That’s a healthy step up from last year’s 0.17/290,000, when the race ran in August and aired same-day delayed on NBCSN.

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series finals from Dallas averaged a 0.13/224,000 viewers on FS1 Sunday afternoon.