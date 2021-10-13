Racing on TV, October 14-17

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, October 14

VIR 3:00-5:00pm
(D)

Roseville 5:00-6:00pm
(D)

Sebring 8:00-9:00pm
(D)

 

Saturday, October 16

Texas 3:00-6:00pm

Salem 8:00-10:00pm

 

Sunday, October 17

Indianapolis 12:00-2:00pm
4:00-6:30pm

Texas 1:30-6:00pm

Bristol 2:00-5:00pm

Texas
postrace		 6:00-6:30pm

Argentina 6:30-8:00pm
(SDD)

Spain 10:00pm-
12:00am
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

