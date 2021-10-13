Racing on TV, October 14-17

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Thursday, October 14
|VIR
|3:00-5:00pm
(D)
|
|Roseville
|5:00-6:00pm
(D)
|
|Sebring
|8:00-9:00pm
(D)
|
Saturday, October 16
|Texas
|3:00-6:00pm
|
|Salem
|8:00-10:00pm
|
Sunday, October 17
|Indianapolis
|12:00-2:00pm
4:00-6:30pm
|
|Texas
|1:30-6:00pm
|
|Bristol
|2:00-5:00pm
|
|Texas
postrace
|6:00-6:30pm
|
|Argentina
|6:30-8:00pm
(SDD)
|
|Spain
|10:00pm-
12:00am
(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
