Omologato launches limited edition Imola Chronograph

Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari announced today that Omologato has become an Official Partner of the iconic Italian circuit.

“To associate the Imola circuit with Omologato is a pleasure ” said Imola President Pietro Benvenuti. “We respect and honor the timeless traditions and history here at Imola and to partner with someone who shares our same passion for motorsports goes hand in hand with one of the World’s most historic racetracks.”

As part of the partnership, Omologato will create a limited edition Imola Acque Minerali Chronograph available for purchase and pre-order at www.omologatowatches.com/imola. Only 100 Premiere Editions will be produced and they arrive in stock on October 30.

With over 25 years watch making experience, the Windsor, England-based company designed and manufactured for a number of well-known watch brands before launching its own.

“Imola has always been one of the tracks that I’ve longed to visit let alone partner with,” said Shami Kalra, founder of Omologato. “It has one of the richest histories of any track in the world from Formula 1 to GT and Motorbike racing. Being a partner is a massive personal privilege for me. A boyhood dream.”