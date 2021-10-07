Guindi, Alianell win at Mid-Ohio

Championship contenders Johnny Guindi and Jeshua Alianell both left Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with victories in the Skip Barber Formula Series. The drivers shared the legendary 2.25-mile road course with the Road to Indy Series, with varying weather conditions keeping the drivers on their toes throughout the weekend.

Alianell qualified on the pole for Race 1 with a time of 1m29.288s, six tenths ahead of second-place qualifier Nathan Byrd. William Lambros, Guindi, Bobby Krug, Lindsay Brewer, Jimmy Dai, and Amandeep Pothani rounded out the rest of the field in qualifying.

In Race 1, Alianell was able to pull away and hold the lead for most of the race. He ran the fastest lap of the race with a time of a 1m29.837s. Guindi was able to work his way up to second place and Lambros maintained the third-place position. On the final lap, a mechanical issue disabled Alianell’s car allowing Guindi to pass and take the win. Alianell was able to finish ahead of Lambros by a nose as he coasted across the line and claimed the second-place spot.

Race 2 starting order was determined by Race 1 fastest lap as the qualifying session was suspended due to extremely wet track conditions. Alianell started from the pole followed by Guindi, Lambros, Krug, Byrd, Brewer, Dai and Pothani.

Wet tires were installed on the car as the track was still incredibly damp. Alianell wasn’t able to pull away as much as Lambros kept him honest for the majority of the race. Krug worked his way up to the third spot and ran the fastest lap of the race with a time of 1m36.373s. Guindi, Byrd, and Brewer battled hard for the fourth-place position but Guindi was able to hold the position. Lambros made a final pass attempt with two laps to go but it wasn’t enough to get around Alianell as he got his redemption with victory. Lambros finished runner-up and Krug landed on the last step of the podium.

The Skip Barber Race Series finale takes place October 13-16 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Click here to learn more about the Formula Race Series and how to join.