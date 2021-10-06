Annett to retire from full-time NASCAR

Michael Annett will retire from full-time NASCAR competition.

“I’m just so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had,” Annett said. “Being able to drive race cars for a living is honestly a dream come true for me. It’s been a privilege to work with some great teams and alongside some of the most talented folks in the garage.

“None of this would have been possible without the support of my partners, and I am happy to call them life-long friends. It’s those relationships and friendships that are the most rewarding.”

Annett began his full-time NASCAR career in 2009 and has spent the last five years competing in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports. In 316 starts to date, Annett has one win from the 2019 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Annett has not been in the No. 1 Chevrolet recently as he continues to recovery from a leg injury. He’s run 21 of the 29 races and did not qualify for the Xfinity Series playoffs.

Across the three national series, Annett has made over 400 starts. He spent three full years in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2014-16.

We appreciate everything @MichaelAnnett has done for @JRMotorsports and we are all wishing the best for him in his next chapter https://t.co/jdzjkpxoKu — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) October 6, 2021