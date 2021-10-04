More details emerge in Townley shooting

Former NASCAR Truck Series driver John Wes Townley was shot during an altercation at the Athens, GA, home of a woman whom police identified as his ex-wife.

Townley, 31, and ex-wife Laura, aged 30, married in 2018 but filed for divorce earlier this year. According to court records, their divorce was finalized last week. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department stated that Townley arrived at the Morton Avenue home, which was occupied by Laura Townley and Zachary Anderson, 32, on Saturday evening and shortly afterwards got into an altercation with Anderson involving a hatchet.

During the altercation, Anderson fired several shots from a firearm, striking both John Wes and Laura Townley. The pair were transported to a local hospital where John Wes, who was shot in the chest, died. Laura, whom police believe was shot by accident, suffered serious abdominal injuries but is expected to survive.

It is not clear whether any injuries were sustained as the result of the hatchet attack. Anderson has not been arrested or charged with any crime as of Monday afternoon. The police investigation is ongoing.

Townley made his NASCAR debut in 2008 and recorded 186 starts across the Xfinity and Truck Series.