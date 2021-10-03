RUNOFFS: Back-to-back Sak claims SRF3 win

Bobby Sak stamped his authority on the SRF3 race in the 58th SCCA National Championship Runoffs at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Sak, from Evans, GA, moved from sixth on the 72-car grid to second place on the opening lap. He stalked Tire Rack Pole Award winner Franklin Futrelle for six laps before passing him for the lead.

Once in front, Sak pulled out a seemingly comfortable gap, only for the field to bunch up under caution after the No. 05 entry of Steve Clifton spun off track on lap 14 of 19. Sak aced the restart for the final sprint to the finish, but his job holding off second place finisher, John Black of Olympic Valley, CA was ultimately made easier when another car was stranded on course, causing the race to end under caution.

Sak to crossed the bricks first, claiming his second consecutive SRF3 National Championship and his fifth medal in SCCA National Championship Runoffs competition. Black, who now has finished in the top three at the Runoffs 16 times, was second, while Sak’s Elite Autosport teammate Sandy Satullo III earned his first Runoffs podium in third.

“I have a great team!” Sak exclaimed in his victory lane interview. “Qualifying, race day, we’ve been fast all year. If this thing got sideways today, it was my fault, not the car.

“Franklin was bad fast all week, and I thought about just hanging behind him,” he added. “But my car was so good, when I got a good run on him, I thought it would be silly to wait. After that, it was just about hitting my marks.”

Sak admitted that the changing weather conditions in Indianapolis gave him reason for concern. The SRF3 race started on a damp track, but by the time the podium celebration unfolded an hour or so later, it was under bright sunshine.

“It was dry all week, but I think everyone thought we were going to have a wet race,” he said. “Twenty or 25 minutes before the race, we were going back and forth ‘Wets or drys? Wets or drys?’ It sprinkled a bunch during the GT1 race, and this track doesn’t dry very quick. Finally, I just said ‘I’m going full dry and I don’t want to talk about it anymore.’ It ended up being the right choice and it worked out. I’m extremely happy.”

Black said he thought he had no chance of finishing on the podium after starting ninth. “I just drove like it was dry, hitting curbs and everything,” he admitted. “It just kind of came to me. To be honest, I really didn’t think I’d make it up too far, but a lot of people went off track or had problems.

“We had talked about what we were trying to do on restarts, and Bobby did it exactly like we had talked,” Black admitted. “I was snoozing. I just blew it. I had a fantastic car before that full-course caution, and then after, I did not have the same car and didn’t have anything for him.”

Satullo was very pleased with his third-place result. “First time here to Indy, Bronze is awesome,” said Satullo. “Before the weekend started, I said to Bobby if I could run in the top 10, that would be great for us. To be able to get it in second place in qualifying and then pretty much run in the top five all race, I’m just really proud of Elite Autosport and the whole team.”

Russell Turner of Montpelier, VA, took fourth place, followed by R. Clay Russell of Spartanburg, SC. Pole winner Futrelle finished sixth, while Kevin Elion was the recipient of the Sunoco Hard Charger Award after gaining 30 positions from his 59th starting place.

RESULTS:

1, (6), Bobby Sak, Bloomfield Hills, MI, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

2, (9), John Black, Olympic Valley, CA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

3, (2), S. Sandy Satullo III, Hillsboro Beach, FL, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

4, (3), C. Russell Turner, Montpelier, VA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

5, (17), R. Clay Russell, Spartanburg, SC, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

6, (1), Franklin Futrelle, Evans, GA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

7, (5), David Ogburn, San Angelo, TX, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

8, (11), Justin Hille, Waterford, MI, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

9, (12), Caleb Shrader, Tigard, OR, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

10, (21), Grant Vogel, St. Louis, MO, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

11, (7), Joshua Hansen, Burlington, WI, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

12, (24), Umberto Milletti, San Francisco, CA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

13, (16), Steven Sammut, Locust Valley, NY, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

14, (20), Scott Rettich, Columbus, OH, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

15, (8), Justin Claucherty, Jackson, MI, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

16, (31), Rob Clifton, Evans, GA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

17, (29), Mark Eaton, Eau Gallie, FL, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

18, (23), Joseph Sammut, Locust Valley, NY, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

19, (27), Corey Condit, Scottsdale, AZ, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

20, (15), Brian Schofield, Lakeland, FL, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

21, (32), Chris Jennerjahn, Hartford City, IN, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

22, (39), Rob Pielsticker, Colorado Springs, CO, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

23, (37), Raffaele Sammut, Locust Valley, NY, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

24, (38), John Vogel, St. Louis, MO, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

25, (33), Andrew Charbonneau, Delray, FL, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

26, (40), Matt Gray, Chaska, MN, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

27, (34), Bob Kaminsky, Homer Glen, IL, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

28, (26), Paul Marino, Chatsworth, CA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

29, (59), Kevin Elion, Sherwood Forest, MD, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

30, (43), Mark Greb, Coralville, IA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

31, (28), Bill Booth, Cupertino, CA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

32, (44), Steven Greenhill, Mundelein, IL, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

33, (45), Steven Rehkemper, Chicago, IL, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

34, (54), Russell King, North Oaks, MN, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

35, (25), David Anzalone, Glen Head, NY, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

36, (49), Nils Musaeus, Conroe, TX, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

37, (46), Ashley Oaks, Fort Worth, TX, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

38, (63), Robert Sachs, Napa, CA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

39, (48), Mark Goodman, Nashville, TN, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

40, (55), Greg Miller, Lancaster, OH, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

41, (51), Wade White, Vail, CO, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

42, (62), Dean Cunningham, Chicago, IL, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

43, (52), David Dickerson, Wall, NJ, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

44, (67), Kurt Breitinger, Martinez, GA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

45, (65), Craig Wheatley, Sanibel, FL, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

46, (69), Benjamin Brinn, Lafayette, IN, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

47, (58), Scott Barr, Appleton, WI, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

48, (60), Jim Nash, Bloomington, MN, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

49, (68), Richard Anderson, Conyers, GA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

50, (64), Greg Eick, White Bear Lake, MN, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

51, (61), Connor Sanda, Western Springs, IL, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

52, (66), Neil Killey, Cranberry Twp, PA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

53, (13), Mike Miserendino, Bakersfield, CA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

54, (50), Tyler Fox, Kansas City, MO, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

55, (53), Tom Miserendino, La Quinta, CA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

56, (70), Mark Fogarty, Appleton, WI, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

57, (72), David De Bolt, Cumberland, IN, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

58, (47), Mark Ballengee, Shafter, CA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

59, (71), Scott Reimer, Beaverton, MI, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 19.

60, (35), Matthew Horst, Roswell, GA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 18.

61, (57), Steve Clifton, Evans, GA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 17.

62, (30), Max King, Franklinville, NJ, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 16.

63, (4), James Goughary, Jupiter, FL, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 16.

64, (14), Colin Kaminsky, Homer Glen, IL, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 12.

65, (22), Steve Fogg, West Linn, OR, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 9.

DNF, (56), Charles Pigeon, Abilene, TX, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 7.

DNF, (18), T.J. Acker, Saugus, CA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 5.

DNF, (42), Richard Baldwin, Covington, LA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 5.

DNF, (36), Todd Vanacore, Ormond Beach, FL, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 4.

DNF, (19), Matthew Harper, Davidson, NC, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 1.

DNF, (10), Denny Stripling, McKinney, TX, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 0.

DNS, (41), Tom Burt, Woodway, WA, SCCA Spec Racer Ford Gen 3, 0.

Race Stats

Length of Race: 49 miles (19 laps)

Overall Time of Race:

Margin of Victory: 1.620 seconds

Fastest Race Lap:

Lap Leaders: #97 Futrelle 1-5; #19 Sak 6-19

Sunoco Hard Charger: