Live stream: SCCA Runoffs - Friday

Follow all the action live from the first day of racing at the SCCA National Runoffs on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
World Rally 34m ago
Hyundai duo spoil Rovanpera’s birthday on WRC Rally Finland day one
If local hero Kalle Rovanpera had been expecting to celebrate his 21st birthday with a day one lead on WRC Rally Finland, Craig Breen and Ott (…)
Team USA Scholarship 3hr ago
Castro, Esterson named as 2021 Team USA Scholarship winners
Andre Castro and Max Esterson have been chosen to represent the Team USA Scholarship for 2021. Coincidentally, both hail from New York, (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Sainz taking pride, confidence from Sochi performance
Carlos Sainz believes he delivered his most complete weekend for Ferrari at the Russian Grand Prix and is optimistic that it will lead (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Mercedes attributes penalties to question marks over components
Mercedes’ recent power unit penalties have been partly due to question marks regarding the performance of its components. Valtteri (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Miami F1 track open to hosting IndyCar, NASCAR if schedules align
The new Formula 1 track being built for the Miami Grand Prix could see action from IndyCar or NASCAR in the future if schedules align. Miami (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Andretti keen to keep Kirkwood
Michael Andretti knows his Indy Lights championship leader Kyle Kirkwood is drawing interest from rival teams. He also knows the $1.3 (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 16hr ago
SCCA National Championship Runoffs Thursday Notebook
Three days of qualifying have concluded, and while not all grids are yet official, the polesitters for each of the 26 National Championship (…)
SRO America 21hr ago
GT4 competitors Hart and Travis take a fun approach to serious business
After two years of coming oh-so-close, the Pirelli GT4 America Pro-Am pair of Matt Travis and Jason Hart may be on the verge of a (…)
