Watching the 2021 Runoffs in person and at home

We’re in the final stretch before the 2021 SCCA National Championship Runoffs. In just one week, the best SCCA road racers from around the country will assemble at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to determine who will be the newest Runoffs Champions.

Things get rolling at 8 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — Sept. 28-30 — with qualifying sessions for each of the 26 car classes participating in the 58th SCCA National Championship Runoffs. The first three days of the event are filled with qualifying as each class of cars heads out on track one after another until late in the afternoon to see who can set the best qualifying times on the 15-turn, 2.592-mile circuit. And to ratchet up the excitement, Thursday afternoon will see two Last Chance Qualifying Races take place, one for Spec Racer Ford Gen 3 and the other for Spec Miata — to set the final 12 positions on the grid for Hagerty Race Days — before Tire Rack Pole Award winners are celebrated to close out the evening.

Runoffs qualifying days at IMS are closed to the general public, but SCCA members only need to show up at registration at IMS Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, show proof of membership and pay $50 to obtain a member pass for the week. Tickets for qualifying days are not sold online.

What is open to everyone — general public and SCCA members alike — are the three Runoffs Hagerty Race Days taking place Oct. 1–3 where 2021 SCCA Road Racing national champions will cement their names in SCCA’s record book. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the IMS website link provided below. Single-day passes are $25, and a three-day pass is only $60 to absorb all the thrills in person and have endless stories to tell friends for years to come. Plus, SCCA members can cut $10 off three-day passes by following the link on the IMS ticket sales page.

Click here to buy tickets

SCCA member spectating advantage

Central Indiana can be hot, cold, wet, or all three during early fall. But as an SCCA member perk, it is possible to avoid weather uncertainties by spectating the Runoffs in a 71-degree room with a view thanks to a new SCCA Member Advantage option at IMS.

The SCCA Member Advantage includes a space in a Gasoline Alley suite overlooking pit lane and IMS’ start/finish line. Inside the suite there will be televisions showing race broadcasts, complimentary non-alcoholic drinks and occasional snacks. There’s also a good chance some sweet swag will find its way into the room. While alcohol won’t be for sale inside the suite, the nearby concessions bar will be open during race days.

Tickets for the SCCA Member Advantage suite are limited and can only be purchased on site at Driver Information located near the end of the Gasoline Alley garages. You must have proof of current SCCA membership to purchase tickets. SCCA Member Advantage passes are not valid for entry to IMS, you must also purchase a Runoffs spectator ticket or gain access through a crew list. Wristbands for the SCCA Member Advantage suite will be sold to only 80 members per day. Three-day SCCA Member Advantage passes are available for $50, or single-day access available at $25 each day.

Click here for Member Advantage information

Runoffs Viewing from Afar

Not everybody can join us in Indy – and we understand that – so if you can’t be there in person, there are ways to follow the action online at SCCA.com. Live timing/scoring and audio will be available all week, and video of the Last Chance Qualifying Race for SRF3 and SM will be broadcast online, too. And as has become tradition, all 26 Runoffs championship races will be viewable online, live, Friday through Sunday at SCCA.com. For more information about accessing Runoffs audio, video and other content online, click here.