Runoffs broadcast team brings familiar voices back to Indy

Once again in 2021, all 26 SCCA National Championship races will be streamed live on SCCA.com, October 1-3 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. And when the more than 900 competitors run those races, a host of familiar voices will be on that broadcast call.

SCCA Runoffs and motorsports veterans Greg Creamer and John Fippin will anchor the play-by-play for the event, while Tom O’Gorman and Larry “Lefty” MacLeod will provide color commentary. Podium finishers will once again see the face of Heyward Wagner conducting pit lane interviews.

Each of the 26 races will stream live through SCCA.com as well as SCCA’s YouTube channel. The broadcast will again be produced by Apex Broadcast, and will include drone enhancements for the first time. Thursday’s Last Chance Qualifiers for Spec Miata and Spec Racer Ford Gen3 will also be broadcast live.

The at-track public address and streaming audio broadcast during the Hagerty Race Days will be handled by the Performance Motorsports Network crew that calls the Hoosier Racing Tire Super Tour during the regular season. That group, including Bob Steele, Mike Wolfe and Gregg Ginsberg and others, will be on hand for each of the 26 races for those on site.

Motorsports veterans Creamer and Fippin both have long histories with the Runoffs. SCCA members themselves, Creamer’s Runoffs broadcasting experience dates back to the SPEED Channel days and he often spends time during qualifying utilizing his flagging and communications license to volunteer trackside in white. Fippin’s Runoffs experience dates back to the 1990s public address calls at Mid-Ohio, and his SCCA work continues with SCCA Pro Racing.

O’Gorman and MacLeod are SCCA competitors, with eight autocross National Championships between them (both winning Tire Rack SCCA Solo Nationals in 2021) and a host of both real-world and virtual road racing experience. O’Gorman is a race winner in IMSA and a champion in Pirelli World Challenge in addition to his SCCA road racing experience at both the Regional and National level.

Ginsberg, MacLeod, O’Gorman and Brian Donati will be on mic for qualifying days beginning on Tuesday, including all of Thursday’s Tire Rack Pole Day action that finalizes the grids for the weekend races.

The event itself begins with three days of qualifying beginning on Tuesday, September 28 prior to the Hagerty Race Days. Each National Championship race is scheduled for 19 laps or 40 minutes (whichever comes first) around the 2.592-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Click here for full competition schedule

Click here for ticket information